Barrick Gold Unusual Options Activity

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Barrick Gold.

Looking at options history for Barrick Gold GOLD we detected 10 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 70% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 30% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $334,067 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $457,550.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $15.0 to $22.0 for Barrick Gold over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Barrick Gold's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Barrick Gold's whale activity within a strike price range from $15.0 to $22.0 in the last 30 days.

Barrick Gold Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GOLD CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $1.47 $1.45 $1.45 $20.00 $145.0K 81.3K 2.1K GOLD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/18/26 $6.0 $5.95 $6.0 $22.00 $120.0K 1.0K 200 GOLD CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $1.53 $1.45 $1.5 $20.00 $120.0K 81.3K 1.0K GOLD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $0.37 $0.36 $0.37 $15.00 $105.0K 8.6K 2.8K GOLD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $0.4 $0.37 $0.37 $15.00 $74.0K 8.6K 5.1K

About Barrick Gold

Based in Toronto, Barrick Gold is one of the world's largest gold miners. In 2023, the firm produced nearly 4.1 million attributable ounces of gold and about 420 million pounds of copper. At year-end 2023, Barrick had about two decades of gold reserves along with significant copper reserves. After buying Randgold in 2019 and combining its Nevada mines in a joint venture with competitor Newmont later that year, it operates mines in 19 countries in the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company also has growing copper exposure. Its potential Reko Diq project in Pakistan, if developed, could double copper production by the end of the decade.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Barrick Gold, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Barrick Gold's Current Market Status

With a trading volume of 2,458,520, the price of GOLD is down by -2.42%, reaching $16.75.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 61 days from now.

Expert Opinions on Barrick Gold

A total of 2 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $24.0.

* An analyst from Scotiabank persists with their Sector Outperform rating on Barrick Gold, maintaining a target price of $23. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Raymond James continues to hold a Outperform rating for Barrick Gold, targeting a price of $25.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.