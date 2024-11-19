Applied Digital Unusual Options Activity

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Applied Digital APLD.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with APLD, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 12 options trades for Applied Digital.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 41% bullish and 50%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $45,150, and 11, calls, for a total amount of $439,774.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $5.0 to $15.0 for Applied Digital over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Applied Digital options trades today is 4749.38 with a total volume of 19,895.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Applied Digital's big money trades within a strike price range of $5.0 to $15.0 over the last 30 days.

Applied Digital Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume APLD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $2.15 $2.05 $2.1 $9.00 $63.0K 585 305 APLD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/22/24 $0.65 $0.55 $0.55 $8.50 $55.3K 10.9K 4.7K APLD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/22/24 $0.6 $0.5 $0.5 $8.50 $50.0K 10.9K 3.7K APLD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/22/24 $0.55 $0.5 $0.5 $8.50 $45.4K 10.9K 2.7K APLD PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/20/24 $3.1 $2.95 $3.01 $11.00 $45.1K 151 150

About Applied Digital

Applied Digital Corp is a designer, developer, and operator of next-generation digital infrastructure across North America. It provides digital infrastructure solutions and cloud services to industries like High-Performance Computing (HPC) and Artificial Intelligence (AI). The company operates in the following business segments; Data Center Hosting Business, Cloud Services Business, and HPC Hosting Business. The majority of its revenue is generated from the Data Center Hosting Business which operates data centers to provide energized space to crypto mining customers.

In light of the recent options history for Applied Digital, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of Applied Digital

Currently trading with a volume of 10,848,676, the APLD's price is up by 12.66%, now at $8.73.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 56 days.

Expert Opinions on Applied Digital

In the last month, 1 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $11.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Needham lowers its rating to Buy with a new price target of $11.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.