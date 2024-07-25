Check Out What Whales Are Doing With Fiserv

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bullish on Fiserv FI, and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in FI often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 options trades for Fiserv. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 75% bullish and 25% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $26,730, and 7 calls, totaling $230,008.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $160.0 to $165.0 for Fiserv over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Fiserv's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Fiserv's whale trades within a strike price range from $160.0 to $165.0 in the last 30 days.

Fiserv Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume FI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/16/24 $2.3 $2.25 $2.3 $165.00 $44.2K 1.2K 2.7K FI CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/16/24 $2.3 $2.1 $2.24 $165.00 $39.6K 1.2K 343 FI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/16/24 $2.35 $2.2 $2.34 $165.00 $36.0K 1.2K 825 FI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/16/24 $2.45 $2.3 $2.44 $165.00 $31.2K 1.2K 1.2K FI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/16/24 $2.35 $2.15 $2.33 $165.00 $27.8K 1.2K 343

About Fiserv

Fiserv is a leading provider of core processing and complementary services, such as electronic funds transfer, payment processing, and loan processing, for us banks and credit unions, with a focus on small and midsize banks. Through the merger with First Data in 2019, Fiserv also provides payment processing services for merchants. About 10% of the company's revenue is generated internationally.

In light of the recent options history for Fiserv, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of Fiserv

Currently trading with a volume of 1,607,677, the FI's price is down by -0.51%, now at $160.34.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 89 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Fiserv

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $178.6.

An analyst from RBC Capital has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Fiserv, which currently sits at a price target of $183.

An analyst from BMO Capital has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Fiserv, which currently sits at a price target of $175.

Showing optimism, an analyst from Morgan Stanley upgrades its rating to Overweight with a revised price target of $175.

An analyst from JP Morgan persists with their Overweight rating on Fiserv, maintaining a target price of $176.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods keeps a Outperform rating on Fiserv with a target price of $184.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

