Looking At Cava Group's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Cava Group. Our analysis of options history for Cava Group CAVA revealed 10 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 30% of traders were bullish, while 60% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 2 were puts, with a value of $79,335, and 8 were calls, valued at $914,100.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $60.0 and $100.0 for Cava Group, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Cava Group's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Cava Group's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $60.0 to $100.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Cava Group Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CAVA CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/18/24 $38.4 $37.7 $38.12 $60.00 $190.5K 1.0K 101 CAVA CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/18/24 $38.4 $37.8 $37.96 $60.00 $189.8K 1.0K 101 CAVA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $38.3 $37.8 $37.98 $60.00 $189.3K 1.0K 101 CAVA CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/18/24 $37.0 $35.7 $37.0 $60.00 $185.0K 1.0K 0 CAVA CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/18/24 $11.2 $10.6 $10.6 $100.00 $65.7K 1.0K 1

About Cava Group

Cava Group Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants. It is the category-defining Mediterranean fast-casual restaurant brand, bringing together healthful food and bold, satisfying flavors at scale. The company's dips, spreads, and dressings are centrally produced and sold in grocery stores. The company's operations are conducted as two reportable segments: CAVA and Zoes Kitchen. The company generates the majority of its revenue from the CAVA segment.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Cava Group, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is Cava Group Standing Right Now?

Trading volume stands at 1,189,163, with CAVA's price up by 0.5%, positioned at $95.06.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 41 days.

Expert Opinions on Cava Group

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $95.0.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from TD Cowen keeps a Buy rating on Cava Group with a target price of $95.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.