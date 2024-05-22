This Is What Whales Are Betting On Barrick Gold

Loading... Loading...

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Barrick Gold.

Looking at options history for Barrick Gold GOLD we detected 16 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 43% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 56% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $225,987 and 14, calls, for a total amount of $936,346.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $10.0 to $27.0 for Barrick Gold over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Barrick Gold's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Barrick Gold's whale trades within a strike price range from $10.0 to $27.0 in the last 30 days.

Barrick Gold Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GOLD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $4.8 $3.75 $3.8 $20.00 $197.6K 2.0K 523 GOLD CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $4.5 $4.4 $4.4 $15.00 $173.8K 13.9K 395 GOLD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $2.0 $1.95 $1.99 $17.00 $149.0K 52.7K 1.0K GOLD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/19/24 $0.51 $0.49 $0.51 $18.00 $76.5K 2.2K 1.9K GOLD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $1.4 $1.39 $1.4 $17.00 $69.8K 25.7K 523

About Barrick Gold

Based in Toronto, Barrick Gold is one of the world's largest gold miners. In 2023, the firm produced nearly 4.1 million attributable ounces of gold and about 420 million pounds of copper. At year-end 2023, Barrick had about two decades of gold reserves along with significant copper reserves. After buying Randgold in 2019 and combining its Nevada mines in a joint venture with competitor Newmont later that year, it operates mines in 19 countries in the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company also has growing copper exposure. Its potential Reko Diq project in Pakistan, if developed, could double copper production by the end of the decade.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Barrick Gold, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of Barrick Gold

With a trading volume of 20,902,349, the price of GOLD is down by -2.92%, reaching $17.28.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 76 days from now.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

