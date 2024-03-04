Block's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Loading... Loading...

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Block. Our analysis of options history for Block SQ revealed 18 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 38% of traders were bullish, while 61% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 4 were puts, with a value of $174,528, and 14 were calls, valued at $895,162.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $55.0 to $130.0 for Block during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Block's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Block's whale trades within a strike price range from $55.0 to $130.0 in the last 30 days.

Block Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SQ CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/21/24 $55.00 $297.2K 1.5K 0 SQ CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/17/24 $80.00 $83.7K 3.5K 143 SQ PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/21/24 $80.00 $74.8K 1.5K 89 SQ CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $100.00 $61.2K 874 57 SQ CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/15/24 $81.00 $60.7K 807 510

About Block

Founded in 2009, Block provides payment services to merchants, along with related services. The company also launched Cash App, a person-to-person payment network. In 2022, Square's payment volume was a little over $200 million.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Block, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of Block

With a volume of 2,738,794, the price of SQ is up 0.06% at $79.3.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 59 days.

What The Experts Say On Block

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $91.0.

Showing optimism, an analyst from Wells Fargo upgrades its rating to Overweight with a revised price target of $95.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Citigroup keeps a Buy rating on Block with a target price of $86.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Canaccord Genuity keeps a Buy rating on Block with a target price of $95.

An analyst from Benchmark downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $89.

In a cautious move, an analyst from Wedbush downgraded its rating to Outperform, setting a price target of $90.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.