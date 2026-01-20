Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock In The Last 15 Years

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 3.0% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 14.66%. Currently, Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a market capitalization of $35.14 billion.
Buying $100 In VONG: If an investor had bought $100 of VONG stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $783.41 today based on a price of $118.46 for VONG at the time of writing.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF's Performance Over Last 15 Years
Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.
