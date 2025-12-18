Here's How Much $100 Invested In Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSE:FENY) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 6.63% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 19.63%. Currently, Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion.

Buying $100 In FENY: If an investor had bought $100 of FENY stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $240.70 today based on a price of $24.60 for FENY at the time of writing.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF's Performance Over Last 5 Years

