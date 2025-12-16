December 16, 2025 3:45 PM 1 min read

Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning SPDR Gold Shares Stock In The Last 5 Years

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

SPDR Gold Shares (NYSE:GLD) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 4.6% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 17.65%. Currently, SPDR Gold Shares has a market capitalization of $145.61 billion.

Buying $1000 In GLD: If an investor had bought $1000 of GLD stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,246.88 today based on a price of $396.44 for GLD at the time of writing.

SPDR Gold Shares's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

GLD Logo
GLDSPDR Gold Shares
$397.50-0.27%
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved