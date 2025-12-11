Thomas Lam At Astrana Health Capitalizes: Options Exercised, Resulting In $99K

Thomas Lam, Director at Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH), reported a large exercise of company stock options on December 10, according to a new SEC filing.

What Happened: In an insider options sale disclosed in a Form 4 filing on Wednesday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Lam, Director at Astrana Health, exercised stock options for 29,502 shares of ASTH. The transaction value amounted to $99,716.

The latest update on Thursday morning shows Astrana Health shares down by 0.0%, trading at $21.16. At this price, Lam's 29,502 shares are worth $99,716.

All You Need to Know About Astrana Health

Astrana Health Inc is a patient-centered, physician-centric integrated population health management company. The company is working to provide coordinated, outcomes-based medical care cost-effectively. It is focused on physicians providing high-quality medical care, population health management, and care coordination for patients, particularly senior patients and patients with multiple chronic conditions. The company's three reportable segments are Care Partners, Care Delivery, and Care Enablement. It generates the majority of its revenue from the Care Partners segment.

Astrana Health: A Financial Overview

Revenue Growth: Astrana Health's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 99.71%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Key Insights into Profitability Metrics:

Gross Margin: With a low gross margin of 10.17% , the company exhibits below-average profitability, signaling potential struggles in cost efficiency compared to its industry peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): With an EPS below industry norms, Astrana Health exhibits below-average bottom-line performance with a current EPS of 0.01.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.4, Astrana Health adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Valuation Analysis:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The P/E ratio of 111.37 is lower than the industry average, implying a discounted valuation for Astrana Health's stock.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The Price to Sales ratio is 0.36 , which is lower than the industry average. This suggests a possible undervaluation based on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): The company's EV/EBITDA ratio of 15.58 trails industry averages, indicating a potential disparity in market valuation that could be advantageous for investors.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Now trade stocks online commission free with Charles Schwab, a trusted and complete investment firm.

Why Insider Activity Matters in Finance

Insider transactions shouldn't be used primarily to make an investing decision, however, they can be an important factor for an investor to consider.

In the context of legal matters, the term "insider" refers to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, as outlined by Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. Such insiders are obligated to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be completed within two business days of the transaction.

Pointing towards optimism, a company insider's new purchase signals their positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

Despite insider sells not always signaling a bearish sentiment, they can be driven by various factors.

A Deep Dive into Insider Transaction Codes

Taking a closer look at transactions, investors often prioritize those unfolding in the open market, meticulously cataloged in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C denotes the conversion of an option, and transaction code A signifies a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Astrana Health's Insider Trades.

Insider Buying Alert: Profit from C-Suite Moves

Benzinga Edge reveals every insider trade in real-time. Don't miss the next big stock move driven by insider confidence. Unlock this ultimate sentiment indicator now. Click here for access.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.