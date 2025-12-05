Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Apollo Asset Management 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Apollo Asset Management (NYSE:APO) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 11.7% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 24.49%. Currently, Apollo Asset Management has a market capitalization of $80.17 billion.

Buying $1000 In APO: If an investor had bought $1000 of APO stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $9,045.84 today based on a price of $138.13 for APO at the time of writing.

Apollo Asset Management's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

