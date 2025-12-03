Insider Transaction: Luke Alverson Sells $76K Worth Of CSW Industrials Shares

Making a noteworthy insider sell on December 2, Luke Alverson, SVP at CSW Industrials (NYSE:CSW), is reported in the latest SEC filing.

What Happened: A Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday outlined that Alverson executed a sale of 280 shares of CSW Industrials with a total value of $76,427.

CSW Industrials's shares are actively trading at $291.61, experiencing a up of 5.19% during Wednesday's morning session.

Get to Know CSW Industrials Better

CSW Industrials Inc is a diversified industrial growth company with well-established, scalable platforms and domain expertise across three segments, Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The company's Contractor Solutions segment involves manufacturing efficient and performance-enhancing products for residential and commercial HVAC/R and plumbing applications, which are designed for professional end-use customers. Majority of the company revenue is generated from Contractor Solutions segment from U.S. markets.

CSW Industrials's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Revenue Growth: CSW Industrials displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 21.51%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Holistic Profitability Examination:

Gross Margin: The company sets a benchmark with a high gross margin of 43.03% , reflecting superior cost management and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): CSW Industrials's EPS is significantly higher than the industry average. The company demonstrates a robust bottom-line performance with a current EPS of 2.42.

Debt Management: CSW Industrials's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.05, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Evaluating Valuation:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: CSW Industrials's stock is currently priced at a premium level, as reflected in the higher-than-average P/E ratio of 32.65 .

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 4.84 as compared to the industry average, the stock might be considered overvalued based on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): A high EV/EBITDA ratio of 19.62 reflects market recognition of CSW Industrials's value, positioning it as more highly valued compared to industry peers.

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Now trade stocks online commission free with Charles Schwab, a trusted and complete investment firm.

Why Insider Transactions Are Important

Insightful as they may be, insider transactions should be considered alongside a thorough examination of other investment criteria.

In the context of legal matters, the term "insider" refers to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, as outlined by Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. Such insiders are obligated to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be completed within two business days of the transaction.

Pointing towards optimism, a company insider's new purchase signals their positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

Despite insider sells not always signaling a bearish sentiment, they can be driven by various factors.

Essential Transaction Codes Unveiled

Digging into the details of stock transactions, investors frequently turn their attention to those taking place in the open market, as outlined in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of CSW Industrials's Insider Trades.

Insider Buying Alert: Profit from C-Suite Moves

Benzinga Edge reveals every insider trade in real-time. Don't miss the next big stock move driven by insider confidence. Unlock this ultimate sentiment indicator now. Click here for access.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.