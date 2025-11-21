If You Invested $100 In Teck Resources Stock 5 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 7.65% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 20.4%. Currently, Teck Resources has a market capitalization of $18.84 billion.

Buying $100 In TECK: If an investor had bought $100 of TECK stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $260.42 today based on a price of $38.58 for TECK at the time of writing.

Teck Resources's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

