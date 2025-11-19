Here's How Much $100 Invested In Avidity Biosciences 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 6.63% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 19.41%. Currently, Avidity Biosciences has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion.

Buying $100 In RNA: If an investor had bought $100 of RNA stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $229.57 today based on a price of $70.47 for RNA at the time of writing.

Avidity Biosciences's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

