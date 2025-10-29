Insider Selling: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC MD Unloads $203K Of Dayforce Stock

PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC MD, 10% Owner at Dayforce (NYSE:DAY), disclosed an insider sell on October 28, according to a recent SEC filing.

What Happened: MD's recent Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday unveiled the sale of 2,977 shares of Dayforce. The total transaction value is $203,924.

Dayforce's shares are actively trading at $68.39, experiencing a down of 0.01% during Wednesday's morning session.

Get to Know Dayforce Better

Dayforce is a global technology company providing cloud-based human capital management solutions for large businesses looking to manage their payroll, tax, benefits, and talent intelligence. The company primarily services customers in the US with its flagship Dayforce platform but also services customers in select European countries as well as Australia and New Zealand. Dayforce services the Canadian HCM market with its Powerpay platform that specifically targets customers with less than 100 employees. As of fiscal 2024, the Dayforce platform accounted for almost 80% of companywide revenue and had 6,876 clients representing approximately 7.62 million employees.

Dayforce's Financial Performance

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Dayforce showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 9.78% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Navigating Financial Profits:

Gross Margin: The company maintains a high gross margin of 51.24% , indicating strong cost management and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): With an EPS below industry norms, Dayforce exhibits below-average bottom-line performance with a current EPS of 0.13.

Debt Management: Dayforce's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.45, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Navigating Market Valuation:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: Dayforce's stock is currently priced at a premium level, as reflected in the higher-than-average P/E ratio of 228.0 .

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 5.96 as compared to the industry average, the stock might be considered overvalued based on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): With an impressive EV/EBITDA ratio of 35.08, Dayforce demonstrates exemplary market valuation, surpassing industry averages.

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Why Insider Transactions Are Important

Investors should view insider transactions as part of a multifaceted analysis and not rely solely on them for decision-making.

In the context of legal matters, the term "insider" refers to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, as outlined by Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. Such insiders are obligated to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be completed within two business days of the transaction.

Pointing towards optimism, a company insider's new purchase signals their positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

Despite insider sells not always signaling a bearish sentiment, they can be driven by various factors.

Transaction Codes To Focus On

In the domain of transactions, investors frequently turn their focus to those taking place in the open market, as meticulously outlined in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

