Here's How Much $100 Invested In HF Sinclair 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 6.94% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 22.68%. Currently, HF Sinclair has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion.

Buying $100 In DINO: If an investor had bought $100 of DINO stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $288.55 today based on a price of $53.41 for DINO at the time of writing.

HF Sinclair's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.