Here's How Much $100 Invested In Advanced Micro Devices 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 3.19% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 12.19%. Currently, Advanced Micro Devices has a market capitalization of $354.91 billion.

Buying $100 In AMD: If an investor had bought $100 of AMD stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $1,038.52 today based on a price of $218.89 for AMD at the time of writing.

Advanced Micro Devices's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.