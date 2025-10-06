Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Advanced Micro Devices Stock In The Last 10 Years

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 46.98% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 59.83%. Currently, Advanced Micro Devices has a market capitalization of $338.74 billion.

Buying $1000 In AMD: If an investor had bought $1000 of AMD stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $111,708.56 today based on a price of $208.92 for AMD at the time of writing.

Advanced Micro Devices's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

