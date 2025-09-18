Dean Schorno Makes Strategic Play: Invests $90K In Rigel Pharmaceuticals Stock Options

In a new SEC filing on September 17, it was unveiled that Schorno, EVP & Chief Financial Officer at Rigel Pharmaceuticals RIGL, acquired stock options for 7,394 shares.

What Happened: Schorno, EVP & Chief Financial Officer at Rigel Pharmaceuticals, engaged in a derivative transaction according to a Form 4 filing on Wednesday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. This involved the acquisition of stock options for 7,394 shares of RIGL, providing the right to purchase the company's stock at an exercise price of $22.49 per share.

The Thursday morning market activity shows Rigel Pharmaceuticals shares up by 0.06%, trading at $34.24. This implies a total value of $90,650 for Schorno's 7,394 shares.

Get to Know Rigel Pharmaceuticals Better

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc develops small-molecule drugs for autoimmune, cancer-related, and viral diseases. The firm's primary drug is an oral rheumatoid arthritis drug candidate that has been licensed to AstraZeneca. Astra has taken overall responsibility for developing and marketing the drug and will pay Rigel royalties and milestone payments. Its pipeline product includes TAVALISSE (fostamatinib disodium hexahydrate) tablets, the only oral spleen tyrosine kinase (SYK) inhibitor, Fostamatinib, R289, R552, R835, DS-3032, THF-beta Inhibitors, and AZD0449- Inhaled JAK Inhibitor.

A Deep Dive into Rigel Pharmaceuticals's Financials

Revenue Growth: Rigel Pharmaceuticals displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 176.01%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Holistic Profitability Examination:

Gross Margin: The company issues a cost efficiency warning with a low gross margin of 95.57% , indicating potential difficulties in maintaining profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Rigel Pharmaceuticals's EPS is notably higher than the industry average. The company achieved a positive bottom-line trend with a current EPS of 3.33.

Debt Management: Rigel Pharmaceuticals's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 0.75. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Market Valuation:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: With a lower-than-average P/E ratio of 6.3 , the stock indicates an attractive valuation, potentially presenting a buying opportunity.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a lower-than-average P/S ratio of 2.3 , the stock presents an attractive valuation, potentially signaling a buying opportunity for investors interested in sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): The company's EV/EBITDA ratio of 5.18 trails industry averages, indicating a potential disparity in market valuation that could be advantageous for investors.

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Understanding the Significance of Insider Transactions

In the complex landscape of investment decisions, investors should approach insider transactions as part of a comprehensive analysis, considering various elements.

In the context of legal matters, the term "insider" refers to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, as outlined by Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. Such insiders are obligated to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be completed within two business days of the transaction.

Pointing towards optimism, a company insider's new purchase signals their positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

Despite insider sells not always signaling a bearish sentiment, they can be driven by various factors.

Unlocking the Meaning of Transaction Codes

Delving into transactions, investors typically prioritize those unfolding in the open market, as precisely outlined in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.