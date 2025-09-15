September 15, 2025 12:45 PM 1 min read

If You Invested $1000 In Mr. Cooper Gr Stock 10 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Mr. Cooper Gr COOP has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 9.25% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 22.29%. Currently, Mr. Cooper Gr has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion.

Buying $1000 In COOP: If an investor had bought $1000 of COOP stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $7,360.12 today based on a price of $221.16 for COOP at the time of writing.

Mr. Cooper Gr's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

COOP Logo
COOPMr. Cooper Group Inc
$222.561.00%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
95.86
Growth
22.15
Quality
82.63
Value
18.83
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
blueskyinstagramlinkedinyoutube
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved