If You Invested $1000 In Mr. Cooper Gr Stock 10 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

Mr. Cooper Gr COOP has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 9.25% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 22.29%. Currently, Mr. Cooper Gr has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion.

Buying $1000 In COOP: If an investor had bought $1000 of COOP stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $7,360.12 today based on a price of $221.16 for COOP at the time of writing.

Mr. Cooper Gr's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

