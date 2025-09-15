September 15, 2025 11:30 AM 1 min read

If You Invested $100 In Advanced Micro Devices Stock 10 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

Advanced Micro Devices AMD has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 44.24% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 57.28%. Currently, Advanced Micro Devices has a market capitalization of $259.81 billion.

Buying $100 In AMD: If an investor had bought $100 of AMD stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $8,853.04 today based on a price of $160.24 for AMD at the time of writing.

Advanced Micro Devices's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

