Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Apollo Asset Management 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Apollo Asset Management APO has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 10.42% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 24.62%. Currently, Apollo Asset Management has a market capitalization of $77.20 billion.

Buying $1000 In APO: If an investor had bought $1000 of APO stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,986.89 today based on a price of $134.96 for APO at the time of writing.

Apollo Asset Management's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

