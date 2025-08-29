August 29, 2025 11:30 AM 1 min read

$100 Invested In TransMedics Group 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

TransMedics Group TMDX has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 32.45% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 45.27%. Currently, TransMedics Group has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion.

Buying $100 In TMDX: If an investor had bought $100 of TMDX stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $633.88 today based on a price of $117.35 for TMDX at the time of writing.

TransMedics Group's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

Overview
