If You Invested $100 In This Stock 5 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

Boston Scientific BSX has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 7.61% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 20.59%. Currently, Boston Scientific has a market capitalization of $156.41 billion.

Buying $100 In BSX: If an investor had bought $100 of BSX stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $257.80 today based on a price of $105.75 for BSX at the time of writing.

Boston Scientific's Performance Over Last 5 Years

