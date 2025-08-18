August 18, 2025 11:30 AM 1 min read

Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Boston Scientific Stock In The Last 10 Years

Boston Scientific BSX has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 7.53% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 20.65%. Currently, Boston Scientific has a market capitalization of $152.86 billion.

Buying $1000 In BSX: If an investor had bought $1000 of BSX stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $6,508.52 today based on a price of $103.35 for BSX at the time of writing.

Boston Scientific's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

