Gogo Chief Executive Officer Trades $121K In Company Stock

Christopher John Moore, Chief Executive Officer at Gogo GOGO, disclosed an insider purchase on August 11, based on a new SEC filing.

What Happened: A Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday unveiled that Moore made a notable purchase of 10,000 shares of Gogo, valuing at $121,100.

Gogo's shares are actively trading at $12.95, experiencing a up of 5.97% during Tuesday's morning session.

All You Need to Know About Gogo

Gogo Inc is a broadband connectivity service for the business aviation market. It provides a customizable suite of smart cabin systems for integrated connectivity, inflight entertainment, and voice solutions. Its business segment includes Gogo BA and Satcom Direct. It generates two types of revenue: service revenue consists of monthly subscription and usage fees paid by aircraft owners and operators for telecommunication, data, and in-flight entertainment services, and equipment revenue consists of proceeds from the sale of ATG and narrowband satellite connectivity equipment and is recognized when control of the equipment is transferred to OEMs and dealers, which generally occurs when the equipment is shipped.

Breaking Down Gogo's Financial Performance

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Gogo showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 121.48% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Communication Services sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Navigating Financial Profits:

Gross Margin: The company faces challenges with a low gross margin of 47.33% , suggesting potential difficulties in cost control and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): With an EPS below industry norms, Gogo exhibits below-average bottom-line performance with a current EPS of 0.1.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 8.86, Gogo faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

In-Depth Valuation Examination:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: Gogo's current Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio of 305.5 is higher than the industry average, indicating that the stock may be overvalued according to market sentiment.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 2.35 as compared to the industry average, the stock might be considered overvalued based on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): Gogo's EV/EBITDA ratio stands at 20.69, surpassing industry benchmarks. This places the company in a position with a higher-than-average market valuation.

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Why Insider Activity Matters in Finance

While insider transactions provide valuable information, they should be part of a broader analysis in making investment decisions.

In legal terms, an "insider" refers to any officer, director, or beneficial owner of more than ten percent of a company's equity securities registered under Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This can include executives in the c-suite and large hedge funds. These insiders are required to let the public know of their transactions via a Form 4 filing, which must be filed within two business days of the transaction.

When a company insider makes a new purchase, that is an indication that they expect the stock to rise.

Insider sells, on the other hand, can be made for a variety of reasons, and may not necessarily mean that the seller thinks the stock will go down.

Unlocking the Meaning of Transaction Codes

Digging into the details of stock transactions, investors frequently turn their attention to those taking place in the open market, as outlined in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Gogo's Insider Trades.

