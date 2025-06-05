Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Stock In The Last 5 Years

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals RYTM has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 12.84% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 25.91%. Currently, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion.

Buying $100 In RYTM: If an investor had bought $100 of RYTM stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $318.94 today based on a price of $66.18 for RYTM at the time of writing.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

