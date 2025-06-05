June 5, 2025 7:15 PM 1 min read

Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Stock In The Last 5 Years

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals RYTM has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 12.84% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 25.91%. Currently, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion.

Buying $100 In RYTM: If an investor had bought $100 of RYTM stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $318.94 today based on a price of $66.18 for RYTM at the time of writing.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

RYTM Logo
RYTMRhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc
$66.182.77%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
90.19
Growth
Not Available
Quality
Not Available
Value
2.22
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved