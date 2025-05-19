May 19, 2025 2:01 PM 1 min read

Price Over Earnings Overview: Advanced Micro Devices

In the current market session, Advanced Micro Devices Inc. AMD share price is at $114.75, after a 2.07% decrease. Over the past month, the stock spiked by 33.02%, but over the past year, it actually fell by 30.31%. With good short-term performance like this, and questionable long-term performance, long-term shareholders might want to start looking into the company's price-to-earnings ratio.

A Look at Advanced Micro Devices P/E Relative to Its Competitors

The P/E ratio is used by long-term shareholders to assess the company's market performance against aggregate market data, historical earnings, and the industry at large. A lower P/E could indicate that shareholders do not expect the stock to perform better in the future or it could mean that the company is undervalued.

Compared to the aggregate P/E ratio of the 151.9 in the Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry, Advanced Micro Devices Inc. has a lower P/E ratio of 85.53. Shareholders might be inclined to think that the stock might perform worse than it's industry peers. It's also possible that the stock is undervalued.

In summary, while the price-to-earnings ratio is a valuable tool for investors to evaluate a company's market performance, it should be used with caution. A low P/E ratio can be an indication of undervaluation, but it can also suggest weak growth prospects or financial instability. Moreover, the P/E ratio is just one of many metrics that investors should consider when making investment decisions, and it should be evaluated alongside other financial ratios, industry trends, and qualitative factors. By taking a comprehensive approach to analyzing a company's financial health, investors can make well-informed decisions that are more likely to lead to successful outcomes.

Edge Rankings
Momentum
21.70
Growth
82.79
Quality
71.20
Value
15.91
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
