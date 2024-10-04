In the fast-paced and cutthroat world of business, conducting thorough company analysis is essential for investors and industry experts. In this article, we will undertake a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating Advanced Micro Devices AMD in comparison to its major competitors within the Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. By analyzing crucial financial metrics, market position, and growth potential, our objective is to provide valuable insights for investors and offer a deeper understanding of company's performance in the industry.

Advanced Micro Devices Background

Advanced Micro Devices designs a variety of digital semiconductors for markets such as PCs, gaming consoles, data centers, industrial, and automotive applications, among others. AMD's traditional strength was in central processing units, CPUs, and graphics processing units, or GPUs, used in PCs and data centers. Additionally, the firm supplies the chips found in prominent game consoles such as the Sony PlayStation and Microsoft Xbox. In 2022, the firm acquired field-programmable gate array, or FPGA, leader Xilinx to diversify its business and augment its opportunities in key end markets such as the data center and automotive.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Advanced Micro Devices Inc 193.88 4.66 11.46 0.47% $1.12 $2.86 8.88% NVIDIA Corp 57.59 51.82 31.76 30.94% $19.71 $22.57 122.4% Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 31.42 7.76 12.07 6.67% $474.12 $358.12 40.07% Broadcom Inc 138.84 12.23 17.02 -2.77% $6.39 $8.36 47.27% Qualcomm Inc 21.60 7.63 5.11 8.67% $2.87 $5.22 11.15% Texas Instruments Inc 34.95 10.70 11.49 6.59% $1.76 $2.21 -15.65% ARM Holdings PLC 341.51 25.57 41.41 4.07% $0.23 $0.91 39.11% Micron Technology Inc 145.46 2.50 4.53 1.99% $3.63 $2.74 13.79% Analog Devices Inc 68.24 3.20 11.66 1.11% $1.04 $1.31 -24.84% Intel Corp 92.75 0.83 1.72 -1.46% $0.86 $4.55 -0.9% Monolithic Power Systems Inc 109.91 20.50 23.83 4.66% $0.13 $0.28 15.03% Microchip Technology Inc 30.81 6.48 6.41 1.98% $0.41 $0.74 -45.76% ON Semiconductor Corp 16.02 3.61 3.97 4.11% $0.58 $0.78 -17.15% STMicroelectronics NV 7.43 1.43 1.73 3.51% $1.31 $1.15 -25.29% First Solar Inc 21.01 3.47 6.72 4.94% $0.48 $0.5 24.65% GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc 26.68 1.91 3.15 1.38% $0.56 $0.4 -11.54% ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd 19.19 2.19 1.14 2.62% $26.08 $23.07 2.91% United Microelectronics Corp 12.42 1.85 2.90 3.76% $27.9 $19.98 0.89% Skyworks Solutions Inc 19.99 2.44 3.57 1.9% $0.25 $0.36 -15.47% Universal Display Corp 44.66 6.47 15.91 3.47% $0.07 $0.12 8.15% MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc 109.16 7.22 11.60 1.88% $0.04 $0.1 28.25% Lattice Semiconductor Corp 38 10.19 11.45 3.28% $0.04 $0.08 -34.72% Cirrus Logic Inc 22.09 3.44 3.59 2.3% $0.07 $0.19 17.98% Average 64.08 8.79 10.58 4.35% $25.84 $20.62 8.2%

Through a meticulous analysis of Advanced Micro Devices, we can observe the following trends:

Notably, the current Price to Earnings ratio for this stock, 193.88 , is 3.03x above the industry norm, reflecting a higher valuation relative to the industry.

Considering a Price to Book ratio of 4.66 , which is well below the industry average by 0.53x , the stock may be undervalued based on its book value compared to its peers.

With a relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 11.46 , which is 1.08x the industry average, the stock might be considered overvalued based on sales performance.

The company has a lower Return on Equity (ROE) of 0.47% , which is 3.88% below the industry average. This indicates potential inefficiency in utilizing equity to generate profits, which could be attributed to various factors.

With lower Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $1.12 Billion , which is 0.04x below the industry average, the company may face lower profitability or financial challenges.

The gross profit of $2.86 Billion is 0.14x below that of its industry, suggesting potential lower revenue after accounting for production costs.

The company's revenue growth of 8.88% exceeds the industry average of 8.2%, indicating strong sales performance and market outperformance.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio helps evaluate the capital structure and financial leverage of a company.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

In light of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, a comparison between Advanced Micro Devices and its top 4 peers reveals the following information:

Advanced Micro Devices exhibits a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers in the sector, as indicated by its lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04 .

This suggests that the company has a more favorable balance between debt and equity, which can be seen as a positive aspect for investors.

Key Takeaways

The high PE ratio of Advanced Micro Devices indicates that investors are willing to pay a premium for its earnings compared to its peers in the Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. The low PB ratio suggests that the market values the company's assets at a lower price relative to its stock price. The high PS ratio implies that investors are paying a premium for the company's revenue compared to its peers. On the other hand, the low ROE, EBITDA, and gross profit indicate that the company may be less efficient in generating profits and managing its operational costs. However, the high revenue growth suggests that Advanced Micro Devices is experiencing strong top-line growth compared to its industry peers.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.