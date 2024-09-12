$100 Invested In Chord Energy 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Chord Energy CHRD has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 88.0% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 101.17%. Currently, Chord Energy has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion.

Buying $100 In CHRD: If an investor had bought $100 of CHRD stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,766.04 today based on a price of $133.35 for CHRD at the time of writing.

Chord Energy's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.