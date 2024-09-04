Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Builders FirstSource Stock In The Last 10 Years

Builders FirstSource BLDR has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 27.31% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 38.0%. Currently, Builders FirstSource has a market capitalization of $19.56 billion.

Buying $1000 In BLDR: If an investor had bought $1000 of BLDR stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $24,356.41 today based on a price of $168.00 for BLDR at the time of writing.

Builders FirstSource's Performance Over Last 10 Years

