Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Permian Resources Stock In The Last 5 Years

Loading... Loading...

Permian Resources PR has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 5.07% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 18.36%. Currently, Permian Resources has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion.

Buying $1000 In PR: If an investor had bought $1000 of PR stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,235.38 today based on a price of $16.06 for PR at the time of writing.

Permian Resources's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.