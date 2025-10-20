Blockchain Technology To Start Trading Tomorrow

Blockchain technology (NASDAQ:BGIN) IPO will take place October, 21 on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker BGIN.

The company is offering shares at an expected price between $5.00 and $7.00 per share with an insider lock-up period of 180 days ending on April 19, 2026.

About Blockchain technology

Blockchain is a distributed database that maintains records in the form of blocks. Each block has a timestamp and a link to a previous block. The recorded data in blocks cannot be altered or tampered. The entire process is completed in real time by eliminating the need for any central authority or a third-party financial institution to verify the transactions.

