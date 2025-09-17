Netskope, Inc IPOs Tomorrow, Here's What You Need To Know

Netskope, Inc NTSK IPO will take place September, 18 on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker NTSK.

The company is offering shares at an expected price between $17.00 and $19.00 per share with an insider lock-up period of 180 days ending on March 17, 2026.

See also: Benzinga IPO Calendar

About Netskope, Inc

Netskope One, our unified, cloud-native platform from the ground up to solve the challenge of securing and accelerating the digital interactions of enterprises in this new era. Organizations rely on our Netskope One platform to provide profound contextual intelligence into their data and digital interactions, securing them with precision, without sacrificing the digital experience.

See also: Benzinga's Most Shorted Stocks

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.