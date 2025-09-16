Preview: Stubhub Holdings, Inc Set To IPO Tomorrow

StubHub Holdings, Inc STUB IPO will take place September, 17 on the NYSE exchange under the ticker STUB.
The company is offering shares at an expected price between $22.00 and $25.00 per share with an insider lock-up period of 180 days ending on March 16, 2026.
About StubHub Holdings, Inc
StubHub Holdings, Inc is to be the global destination for consumers to access live events and experiences.
