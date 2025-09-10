Preview: Lb Pharmaceuticals Inc Set To IPO Tomorrow

LB Pharmaceuticals Inc LBRX IPO will take place September, 11 on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker LBRX.

The company is offering shares at an expected price between $14.00 and $16.00 per share with an insider lock-up period of 180 days ending on March 10, 2026.

About LB Pharmaceuticals Inc

LB Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapies for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar depression, and other neuropsychiatric diseases.

