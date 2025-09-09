September 9, 2025 11:00 AM 1 min read

Klarna Group Plc IPOs Tomorrow, Here's What You Need To Know

Klarna Group plc KLAR IPO will take place September, 10 on the NYSE exchange under the ticker KLAR.

The company is offering shares at an expected price between $35.00 and $37.00 per share with an insider lock-up period of 180 days ending on March 09, 2026.

About Klarna Group plc

Klarna Group plc is a leading global commerce network that provides our customers a broad range of payment options: Pay in Full ,Pay Later and Fair Financing.

