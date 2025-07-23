Mcgraw Hill, Inc IPOs Tomorrow, Here's What You Need To Know

McGraw Hill, Inc MH IPO will take place July, 24 on the NYSE exchange under the ticker MH.

The company is offering shares at an expected price between $19.00 and $22.00 per share with an insider lock-up period of 180 days ending on January 20, 2026.

About McGraw Hill, Inc

McGraw Hill is a leading global provider of information solutions for education across K-12 to higher education, and through professional learning. We harness the power of content, data-driven insights, and learning science to deliver personalized learning experiences and drive positive outcomes throughout the entire learning lifecycle.

