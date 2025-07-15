K-Tech Solutions Company Limited To Start Trading Tomorrow

K-Tech Solutions Company Limited KMRK IPO will take place July, 16 on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker KMRK.

The company is offering shares at an expected price between $4.00 and $5.00 per share with an insider lock-up period of 180 days ending on January 12, 2026.

About K-Tech Solutions Company Limited

Hong Kong exporters have a reputation for producing high-quality toys. Contract manufacturing with overseas manufacturers and license holders generates a significant share of the industry's revenues. To reduce operating costs and remain competitive, the majority of toy brand owners have established production facilities offshore, particularly in the PRC and Southeast Asia.

