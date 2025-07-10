Bluemount Holdings Limited To Start Trading Tomorrow

Bluemount Holdings Limited BMHL IPO will take place July, 11 on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker BMHL.

The company is offering shares at an expected price between $4.00 and $5.00 per share with an insider lock-up period of 180 days ending on January 07, 2026.

About Bluemount Holdings Limited

Bluemount Holdings Limited is a Hong Kong-based consulting and advisory and financial services provider, as well as trader of commodities such as luxury timepieces.

