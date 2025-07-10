July 10, 2025 11:00 AM 1 min read

Bluemount Holdings Limited To Start Trading Tomorrow

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Bluemount Holdings Limited BMHL IPO will take place July, 11 on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker BMHL.

The company is offering shares at an expected price between $4.00 and $5.00 per share with an insider lock-up period of 180 days ending on January 07, 2026.

See also: Benzinga IPO Calendar

About Bluemount Holdings Limited

Bluemount Holdings Limited is a Hong Kong-based consulting and advisory and financial services provider, as well as trader of commodities such as luxury timepieces.

See also: Benzinga's Most Shorted Stocks

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved