Preview: Caris Life Sciences, Inc Set To IPO Tomorrow

Caris Life Sciences, Inc CAI IPO will take place June, 18 on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker CAI.

The company is offering shares at an expected price between $19.00 and $20.00 per share with an insider lock-up period of 180 days ending on December 15, 2025.

About Caris Life Sciences, Inc

Caris Life Sciences, Inc is a leading, patient-centric, next-generation AI TechBio company and precision medicine pioneer.

