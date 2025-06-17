Preview: Caris Life Sciences, Inc Set To IPO Tomorrow

Caris Life Sciences, Inc CAI IPO will take place June, 18 on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker CAI.

The company is offering shares at an expected price between $19.00 and $20.00 per share with an insider lock-up period of 180 days ending on December 15, 2025.

See also: Benzinga IPO Calendar

About Caris Life Sciences, Inc

Caris Life Sciences, Inc is a leading, patient-centric, next-generation AI TechBio company and precision medicine pioneer.

See also: Benzinga's Most Shorted Stocks

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.