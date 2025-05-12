Antalpha Platform Holding Company IPOs Tomorrow, Here's What You Need To Know

Antalpha Platform Holding Company ANTA IPO will take place May, 13 on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker ANTA.
The company is offering shares at an expected price between $11.00 and $13.00 per share with an insider lock-up period of 180 days ending on November 09, 2025.
About Antalpha Platform Holding Company
Antalpha provides financing, technology and risk management solutions to the digital asset industry. As the primary lending partner for Bitmain, we are a provider of supply chain financing solutions to institutional and corporate participants in the Bitcoin mining industry, offering loans secured by Bitcoin and Bitcoin mining machines
