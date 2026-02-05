The Q4 earnings report for TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) was released on Thursday, February 5, 2026 at 08:00 AM.
Earnings
TPG beat estimated earnings by 7.58%, reporting an EPS of $0.71 versus an estimate of $0.66.
Revenue was up $167.07 million from the same period last year.
Earnings History Overview
During the previous quarter, the company missed on EPS by $0.09, leading to a 0.24% drop share price change the next day.
Here's a look at TPG's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2025
|Q2 2025
|Q1 2025
|Q4 2024
|EPS Estimate
|0.62
|0.45
|0.45
|0.52
|EPS Actual
|0.53
|0.69
|0.48
|0.62
|Revenue Estimate
|504.88M
|473.67M
|453.70M
|463.18M
|Revenue Actual
|509.40M
|495.12M
|476.26M
|461.41M
