The Q4 earnings report for TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) was released on Thursday, February 5, 2026 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the latest announcement.

Earnings

TPG beat estimated earnings by 7.58%, reporting an EPS of $0.71 versus an estimate of $0.66.

Revenue was up $167.07 million from the same period last year.

Earnings History Overview

During the previous quarter, the company missed on EPS by $0.09, leading to a 0.24% drop share price change the next day.

Here's a look at TPG's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 0.62 0.45 0.45 0.52 EPS Actual 0.53 0.69 0.48 0.62 Revenue Estimate 504.88M 473.67M 453.70M 463.18M Revenue Actual 509.40M 495.12M 476.26M 461.41M

