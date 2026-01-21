A Glimpse of USCB Financial Holdings's Earnings Potential

USCB Financial Holdings (NASDAQ:USCB) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2026-01-22. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that USCB Financial Holdings will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.51.

Anticipation surrounds USCB Financial Holdings's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Past Earnings Performance

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.03, leading to a 1.89% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at USCB Financial Holdings's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 0.42 0.38 0.38 0.37 EPS Actual 0.45 0.40 0.38 0.34 Price Change % 2.00 1.00 -10.00 3.00

Stock Performance

Shares of USCB Financial Holdings were trading at $19.29 as of January 20. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 6.84%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

