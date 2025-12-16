What's Next: Worthington Steel's Earnings Preview

Worthington Steel (NYSE:WS) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-12-17. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Worthington Steel will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.47.

Worthington Steel bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Earnings Track Record

The company's EPS beat by $0.05 in the last quarter, leading to a 14.25% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Worthington Steel's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2026 Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 EPS Estimate 0.72 0.83 0.48 0.63 EPS Actual 0.77 1.05 0.35 0.19 Price Change % -14.00 20.00 4.00 -14.00

Performance of Worthington Steel Shares

Shares of Worthington Steel were trading at $35.45 as of December 12. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 6.51%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

Analyst Observations about Worthington Steel

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Worthington Steel.

The consensus rating for Worthington Steel is Outperform, based on 1 analyst ratings. With an average one-year price target of $39.0, there's a potential 10.01% upside.

Analyzing Ratings Among Peers

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Alpha Metallurgical, Ramaco Resources and SunCoke Energy, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Alpha Metallurgical, with an average 1-year price target of $183.0, suggesting a potential 416.22% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Ramaco Resources, with an average 1-year price target of $39.39, suggesting a potential 11.11% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for SunCoke Energy, with an average 1-year price target of $10.0, suggesting a potential 71.79% downside.

Peers Comparative Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for Alpha Metallurgical, Ramaco Resources and SunCoke Energy, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Worthington Steel Outperform 4.66% $115.20M 3.33% Alpha Metallurgical Buy -21.60% $19.89M -0.34% Ramaco Resources Buy -27.73% $19.15M -3.04% SunCoke Energy Neutral -0.63% $79.10M 3.23%

Key Takeaway:

Worthington Steel ranks highest in revenue growth among its peers. It also leads in gross profit margin. However, it has the lowest return on equity compared to its peers.

Get to Know Worthington Steel Better

Worthington Steel Inc is a processor of carbon flat-rolled steel, a producer of laser-welded solutions, and a provider of electrical steel laminations. The company has manufacturing facilities across the United States, Canada, China, India, Germany and Mexico. It buys coils of steel from primary steel producers and processes them to precise type, thickness, length, width, shape, and surface quality required by customer specifications. The company's product lines and processing capabilities include; carbon flat-rolled steel processing, electrical steel laminations, and tailor welded products. Geographically, the company generates a majority of its revenue from the United States followed by Canada, Mexico, and other regions.

Worthington Steel: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Worthington Steel's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 August, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 4.66%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Materials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 4.16%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 3.33%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Worthington Steel's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.73%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Worthington Steel's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.3, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

To track all earnings releases for Worthington Steel visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.