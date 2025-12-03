An Overview of Rubrik's Earnings

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK) will release its quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-12-04. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Rubrik to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.35.

Investors in Rubrik are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Earnings History Snapshot

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.46, which was followed by a 18.05% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Rubrik's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2026 Q1 2026 Q4 2025 Q3 2025 EPS Estimate -0.49 -0.32 -0.39 -0.40 EPS Actual -0.03 -0.15 -0.18 -0.21 Price Change % -18.00 -1.00 28.00 20.00

Market Performance of Rubrik's Stock

Shares of Rubrik were trading at $69.4 as of December 02. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 28.1%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Rubrik visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.