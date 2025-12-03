Earnings Preview For Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) will release its quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-12-04. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Bank of Montreal to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $2.15.

Anticipation surrounds Bank of Montreal's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Overview of Past Earnings

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.23, leading to a 0.23% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Bank of Montreal's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 2.12 1.84 1.68 1.73 EPS Actual 2.35 1.83 2.14 1.39 Price Change % 0.00 1.00 0.00 4.00

Bank of Montreal Share Price Analysis

Shares of Bank of Montreal were trading at $125.74 as of December 01. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 26.27%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

