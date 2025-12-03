A Look at Canadian Imperial Bank's Upcoming Earnings Report

Canadian Imperial Bank (NYSE:CM) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-12-04. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Canadian Imperial Bank will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.48.

Anticipation surrounds Canadian Imperial Bank's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Overview of Past Earnings

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.14, leading to a 0.35% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Canadian Imperial Bank's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 1.43 1.34 1.38 1.26 EPS Actual 1.57 1.43 1.55 1.40 Price Change % 0.00 0.00 1.00 0.00

Canadian Imperial Bank Share Price Analysis

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank were trading at $86.59 as of December 02. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 30.05%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.