November 21, 2025 10:01 AM 1 min read

A Preview Of Central Garden & Pet's Earnings

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Monday, 2025-11-24. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Central Garden & Pet to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.20.

Investors in Central Garden & Pet are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Earnings History Snapshot

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.17, leading to a 10.97% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Central Garden & Pet's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024
EPS Estimate 1.39 0.94 -0.04 -0.20
EPS Actual 1.56 1.04 0.21 -0.18
Price Change % -11.00 0.00 8.00 3.00

Performance of Central Garden & Pet Shares

Shares of Central Garden & Pet were trading at $30.8 as of November 20. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 20.43%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

