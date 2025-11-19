ep us feature image
November 19, 2025

Earnings Outlook For Cool Co

by Benzinga Insights
Cool Co (NYSE:CLCO) will release its quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-11-20. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Cool Co to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.19.

Anticipation surrounds Cool Co's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Earnings Track Record

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.09, leading to a 0.61% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Cool Co's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024
EPS Estimate 0.130 0.28 0.36 0.39
EPS Actual 0.224 0.17 0.51 0.15
Price Change % -1.000 -2.00 -5.00 -13.00

Performance of Cool Co Shares

Shares of Cool Co were trading at $9.8 as of November 18. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 4.77%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

CLCOCool Co Ltd
$9.66-1.43%
